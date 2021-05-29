Zacks: Analysts Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

