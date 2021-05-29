Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $13.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MCHX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

