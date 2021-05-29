Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $216.21. The stock had a trading volume of 240,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

