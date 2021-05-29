Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.28. 419,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

