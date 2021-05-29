Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $26.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 293,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of $763.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

