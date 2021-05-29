Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $1.54 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

