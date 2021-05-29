YF Link (YFL) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $181,512.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $111.09 or 0.00325727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

