XMON (XMON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,435.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $14,435.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $681.39 or 0.01971295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00320084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00198217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.86 or 0.00818324 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.