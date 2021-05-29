WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.00678824 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.