WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. 57,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

