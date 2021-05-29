voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Shares of VJET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 28,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,493. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

