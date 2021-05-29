VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 1.620-1.620 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.
VMW traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.