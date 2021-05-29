VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 1.620-1.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

VMW traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

