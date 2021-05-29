VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.880-6.880 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

NYSE VMW traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

