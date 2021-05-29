VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.880-6.880 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.
NYSE VMW traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.89. 1,655,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
