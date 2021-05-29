Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,348. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

