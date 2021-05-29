Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.815-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

VEEV traded up $26.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,501. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

