V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.72. 1,689,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.