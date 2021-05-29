Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $88.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of TRUP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 304,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,193. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $20,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

