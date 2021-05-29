TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Achieves $555,623.23

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $555,623.23 and approximately $4,966.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046022 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00258856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00031886 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

