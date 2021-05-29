TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0037 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $99,683.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00831694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.62 or 0.08505701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00087034 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

