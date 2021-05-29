Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,455,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,648. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.18.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of immune-related diseases in Israel and internationally. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis method, a proprietary method for screening of solid tumors using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

