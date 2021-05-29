Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Titanium stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 63,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Titanium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

