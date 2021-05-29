Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Titanium stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 63,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Titanium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
