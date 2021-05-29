The Transfer Token Price Tops $13.73 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $13.73 or 0.00039804 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $3.86 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,133,613 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

