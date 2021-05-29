Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $270.88. 1,111,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.