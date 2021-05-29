Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $58.37. 19,250,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,517,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

