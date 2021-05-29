Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $119.16, $5.22, $34.91 and $13.96. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

