Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY stock remained flat at $C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 598,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,155. The firm has a market cap of C$208.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.