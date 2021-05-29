Summit X LLC Purchases 3,119 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,952,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,304,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

