Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.46. 1,494,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.09. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

