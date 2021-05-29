Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 373.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 318,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 251,119 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 968.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 101,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $56.49. 14,027,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.