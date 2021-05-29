StableUSD (USDS) 1-Day Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

