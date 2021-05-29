South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). South Jersey Industries also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 599,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,733. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.