Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Sonova stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

