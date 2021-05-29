Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($58.80).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SHL stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) on Monday, hitting €46.30 ($54.47). 274,194 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.69. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

