Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 75.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IIJIY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

