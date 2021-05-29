Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Increases By 170.1%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXPLF shares. Danske lowered HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of HXPLF stock remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

