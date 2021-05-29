Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 60.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

DPSGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 156,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

