Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 60.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
DPSGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 156,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.