Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SRGHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,974. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.
About Shoprite
Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.
