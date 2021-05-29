Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SRGHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,974. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRGHY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

