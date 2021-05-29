Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.07. Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

