Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the April 29th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Seven & i alerts:

SVNDY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 72,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,763. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.