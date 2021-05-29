Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 13,413,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,528,934. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SENS. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,188,412 shares of company stock worth $22,859,722. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

