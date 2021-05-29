Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $400,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 104,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $174,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 93,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 73.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of -371.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.