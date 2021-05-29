SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the April 29th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PERS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 134,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

