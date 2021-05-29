salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.79-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90-26.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.75 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.790-3.810 EPS.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.10. 17,814,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.78. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.94.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

