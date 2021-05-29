Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 51,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.