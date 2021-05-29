SafeInsure Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $242,251.44 and $45.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,861,168 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

