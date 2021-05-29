Ritocoin (RITO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $926.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $302,953.11 and $926.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00328859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.21 or 0.00798178 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,597,999,422 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,934,250 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

