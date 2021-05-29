Rise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,813.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $19,813.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000131 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066446 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,685,823 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

