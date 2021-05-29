Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $625.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,071,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $665.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.75. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.84 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

