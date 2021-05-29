Reserve Rights Hits Market Cap of $399.77 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $399.77 million and approximately $44.79 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00850168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.41 or 0.08712800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00087909 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

