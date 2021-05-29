Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Update

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the April 29th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on PACK. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE PACK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 492,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

